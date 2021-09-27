Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Affirm, Dynatrace

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that traders were buying the October 1, $130 calls in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) in big numbers on Monday. Buying calls is the right way to play it because the stock had a big run and it is trading close to its highs, he added.

Options traders were also buying the November $75 calls in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) in the first half of the trading session on Monday. Najarian decided to follow the trade.