Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Affirm, Dynatrace

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that traders were buying the October 1, $130 calls in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) in big numbers on Monday. Buying calls is the right way to play it because the stock had a big run and it is trading close to its highs, he added.

Options traders were also buying the November $75 calls in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) in the first half of the trading session on Monday. Najarian decided to follow the trade.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

