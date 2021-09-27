 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into General Motors's Biggest Options Trades For Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into General Motors's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM). The overall sentiment shows 61.54% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 38.46%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $327,331 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $2,792,025.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $47.0 to $62.5 for General Motors in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for General Motors big money options trades today is 230,131 with a total volume of 21,490.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.0 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $49.00 $442.0K 11.5K 5.0K
GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $49.00 $435.0K 11.5K 4.0K
GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $49.00 $445.0K 11.5K 3.0K
GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $49.00 $914.0K 11.5K 2.0K
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $50.00 $87.9K 50.2K 1.4K

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,404,911, the price of GM is up 2.36% over the last 24 hours at $53.47.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $63.0.
  • Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $59.0.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $68.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (GM)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Where General Motors Stands With Analysts
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Airbnb, GM, Bed Bath & Beyond Or Nike?
Elon Musk Says Batteries Will Be As Crucial To Transport As Oil Is Today
This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft
EV Week In Review: Cathie Wood's Big Statement On Tesla, Chip Crunch Scare For Li Auto, Workshorse's Travails Continue, Nio Updates On Norway
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com