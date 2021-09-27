 Skip to main content

What Is The Smart Money Doing With NVIDIA?
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:22am   Comments
What Is The Smart Money Doing With NVIDIA?

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on (NVIDIA: NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 11 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9.09% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90.91% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $488,042 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $386,460.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $197.5 to $225.0 for NVIDIA in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for NVIDIA big money options trades today is 28,601 with a total volume of 21,482.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $197.5 to $225.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $225.00 $73.0K 11.3K 3.6K
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $225.00 $28.0K 11.3K 6.8K
NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/01/21 $225.00 $39.2K 11.3K 1.9K
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $220.00 $31.2K 5.8K 4.8K
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $220.00 $64.3K 5.8K 531

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,473,992, the price of NVDA is up -3.18% over the last 24 hours at $213.78.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

  • B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $275.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

