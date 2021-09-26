 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang's IBM Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said he sees some weakness in IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) and some industries within the tech space. He said IBM is a weak stock in a weak industry and he wants to use options to make a bearish bet. The company reports earnings on October 20, so implied volatility is elevated in IBM.

To exploit elevated implied volatility, Zhang wants to sell the November $138/$145 call spread for a credit of $2.87. If the stock stays below $138 at the November expiration, Zhang is going to collect the premium. He is going to start to lose money above $140.87 and he can maximally lose $4.13.

 

 

