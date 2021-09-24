Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Cheesecake Factory, Marathon Oil Corporation

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE). He noticed a large order for the October $55 calls and he decided to follow the trade.

Call options in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) were also active on Friday. Traders were buying the November $15 calls. Najarian has already had a long position in the name and he decided to buy more calls on Friday.