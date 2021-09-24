 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Cheesecake Factory, Marathon Oil Corporation

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE). He noticed a large order for the October $55 calls and he decided to follow the trade.

Call options in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) were also active on Friday. Traders were buying the November $15 calls. Najarian has already had a long position in the name and he decided to buy more calls on Friday.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

