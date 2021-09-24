 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Trade Options Like A Pro — Check Nike's Big Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Nike (NYSE:NKE). The overall sentiment shows 75.76% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 24.24%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,021,002 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,777,982.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $135.0 to $185.0 for Nike in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Nike big money options trades today is 33,015 with a total volume of 108,606.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $155.00 $171.2K 2.0K 13.6K
NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $155.00 $138.6K 2.0K 12.5K
NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $155.00 $225.3K 2.0K 9.4K
NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $155.00 $422.7K 4.6K 945
NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $150.00 $93.9K 3.3K 3.8K

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 22,662,169, the price of NKE is up -6.15% over the last 24 hours at $149.77.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Nike:

  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $171.0.
  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $166.0.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $221.0.
  • B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $160.0.
  • Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $176.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

