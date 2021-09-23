Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia, Nike And International Game Technology
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high call options activity in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Thursday. He saw a big purchase of 31,000 contracts of the September 24, $225 calls. He said it was a big trade with just two days to perform.
Options traders were also active in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT). They sold to close the November $23 calls and bought 20,000 contracts of the November $26 calls. They have also sold upside calls against the position.
Implied volatility in the September 24 expiration options in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is elevated because of earnings. Traders were buying short-term calls, especially the September $160 calls. To reduce the cost they were selling upside calls, too.
