Micron Technology's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (Micron Technology: MU).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 21 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52.38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47.62% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,176,999 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $487,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $67.5 to $80.0 for Micron Technology in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's smart money trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $78.9K 32.8K 1.3K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $75.3K 21.0K 2.4K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $45.1K 32.8K 1.8K MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $70.00 $46.8K 21.0K 3.6K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $73.00 $84.7K 455 2.2K

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,812,140, the price of MU is up 0.37% over the last 24 hours at $74.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $95.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.