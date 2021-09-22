Options Trading: Peloton Interactive's Smart Money Trades For September 22

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). The overall sentiment shows 25.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 75.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $2,615,075 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,071,227.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $75.0 to $140.0 for Peloton Interactive in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peloton Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peloton Interactive's smart money trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $295.8K 6.3K 474 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $549.5K 2.5K 701 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $95.00 $136.9K 5.6K 770 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $294.0K 9.6K 347 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $105.00 $196.7K 2.0K 1.1K

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,839,747, the price of PTON is up -7.78% over the last 24 hours at $93.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $151.0.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $105.0

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $135.0.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $130.0.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $130.0.

