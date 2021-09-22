What Are The Investors Doing With General Motors

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (General Motors: GM).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 14 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64.29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35.71% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $434,125 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,829,707.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $40.0 to $57.5 for General Motors in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's smart money trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $79.4K 16.9K 1.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $1.1 million 8.8K 1.0K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $55.00 $26.5K 58.5K 1.9K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $50.00 $45.9K 51.6K 1.0K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $57.50 $211.9K 6.3K 598

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,141,980, the price of GM is up 3.17% over the last 24 hours at $50.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $63.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $68.0.

