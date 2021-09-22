 Skip to main content

Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Ford Motor's Biggest Options Trades For Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Ford Motor's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Ford Motor.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25.0% bullish and 75.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $135,792, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $676,798.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.0 for Ford Motor in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's smart money trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $13.00 $75.0K 20.0K 8.0K
F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $66.4K 4.1K 4.3K
F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $13.00 $51.0K 20.0K 9.9K
F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $12.00 $60.5K 8.4K 1.2K
F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $53.9K 4.1K 3.6K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,240,301, the price of F is up 2.74% over the last 24 hours at $13.12.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $17.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

