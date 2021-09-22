Uber Technologies's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (Uber Technologies: UBER).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 41 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56.1% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43.9% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $238,795 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,619,674.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $35.0 to $62.5 for Uber Technologies in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's smart money trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $59.4K 29.4K 3.4K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $45.00 $130.8K 21.0K 2.8K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $200.0K 29.4K 1.0K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $45.00 $134.4K 21.0K 2.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $98.7K 87.6K 1.2K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,772,206, the price of UBER is up 3.51% over the last 24 hours at $45.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $64.0

