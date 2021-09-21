 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Bite Of The Apple: A Look At Why Apple Might Be A Good Trade

Danielle Shay  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 21, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
A Bite Of The Apple: A Look At Why Apple Might Be A Good Trade

Hey 5-Star Trader,

“Tuesday Trade” Journal: One of the most important concepts in trading is to review your work, and learn from the good and the bad. Identifying what is working is critical — to do more of it. So, to lead by example, each Tuesday, you’ll get a trade from my trading journal, in which I explain my thought process from start to finish. Trading is all about finding something that works and applying it over and over again. That’s how you find trading success. So study up on this “Tuesday Trade” and let’s get to work.

For this week’s “Tuesday Trade,” I want to outline my trade in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). 

Apple is a large-cap stock that can present many opportunities if the moment is just right. For that reason, AAPL is always on my shortlist of tickers that I’m watching, and late last month I started to see something interesting setup.

Near the end of August, I saw that AAPL had been stuck around $148 for a while and was in a nice squeeze. I explored my options but found that I couldn't get a put credit spread with decent risk-reward. Instead, I decided to buy two unbalanced butterflies — BUY +2 BUTTERFLY AAPL 100 17 SEP 21 147/155/162.5 CALL @2.39 (limit order) LMT.

As mentioned previously, AAPL had been stuck around the $148 price point, so my idea behind this trade was for AAPL to stay within my butterfly rage. If AAPL behaved perfectly, I could make max profit, but if AAPL were to go higher, I would at least be able to keep my credit. This was a bullish trade with my risk being approximately $500.

Three days into my trade and everything was set up nicely and I was in the green. Sometimes, when I have more than one contract in a trade that is profitable I like to scale out so I sold one of my butterflies to lock in my gain — SELL -1 BUTTERFLY AAPL 100 17 SEP 21 147/155/162.5 CALL @3.51 LMT. However, I decided to hold the other half to try to secure max profits.

Several days later, I was able to make the rest of my profit on my remaining contract and closeout for a win — SELL -1 BUTTERFLY AAPL 100 17 SEP 21 147/155/162.5 CALL @3.70 LMT to close, taking profits on the rest of my bullish AAPL butterfly.

Interested in improving your options trading? I’ve partnered with Benzinga to offer you my “Options 101” course at an exclusive discounted price. In this strategy package, I’ve outlined fundamentals and solidified key concepts into one concise class. Click to learn more!

Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

How Apple's Stock Chart Looks As iPhone 13 Rollout Begins
SmileDirectClub, IronNet, Palantir, Apple, Tesla And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
Netflix Offers Free Content For Mobile Users In Kenya To Lure New Subscribers
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Peers Xpeng, Li Auto Continue To Plunge In Hong Kong Amid Evergrande Woes
Robinhood Said To Be Testing Long-Awaited Wallet, Transfer Features For Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple earning Newsletter Partner Content Simpler TradingOptions Markets Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com