Microsoft's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Microsoft.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46.15% bullish and 53.85%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $513,083, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,424,799.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $295.0 to $305.0 for Microsoft in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Microsoft big money options trades today is 81,480 with a total volume of 48,622.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $295.0 to $305.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $300.00 $419.2K 13.5K 1.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $300.00 $38.9K 9.3K 7.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $300.00 $104.0K 30.9K 629 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $300.00 $29.9K 9.3K 8.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/24/21 $300.00 $43.5K 9.3K 6.1K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,206,332, the price of MSFT is up 0.83% over the last 24 hours at $296.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $331.0.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $349.0

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $345.0.

