What Are The Investors Doing With Pfizer

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The overall sentiment shows 51.85% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 48.15%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $829,717 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,303,445.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $38.0 to $55.0 for Pfizer in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Pfizer big money options trades today is 149,272 with a total volume of 97,972.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $38.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $45.00 $62.5K 16.7K 14.8K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $192.7K 30.4K 1.5K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $43.00 $83.5K 9.1K 2.8K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $335.0K 17.1K 578 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $45.00 $38.6K 16.7K 12.9K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,723,921, the price of PFE is up 0.34% over the last 24 hours at $44.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $50.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.