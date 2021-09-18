Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Caesars And Lucid Group

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) and Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) on Friday.

He noticed traders are buying the October $115 calls in Caesars Entertainment Inc with the stock trading around $109. Najarian said the company has a lot of exposure in Las Vegas and not in Macau.

The October 1, $22 and the October 1, $24 strike calls were active in Lucid Group. The stock had a huge run in the first quarter during the SPAC craze, but it has traded sharply lower since then.