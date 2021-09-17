Looking At Apple's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The overall sentiment shows 27.03% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 72.97%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $572,031 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $2,026,618.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $120.0 to $160.0 for Apple in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Apple big money options trades today is 531,151 with a total volume of 249,739.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $150.00 $145.9K 122.4K 14.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $150.00 $60.7K 122.4K 13.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $145.00 $113.5K 46.5K 12.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $308.8K 46.8K 915 AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $140.00 $260.0K 53.5K 887

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,979,699, the price of AAPL is up -1.05% over the last 24 hours at $147.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $155.0

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $175.0.

