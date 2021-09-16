 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With Moderna
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With Moderna

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The overall sentiment shows 41.67% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 58.33%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,473,514 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,240,853.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $430.0 to $520.0 for Moderna in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's smart money trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $460.00 $35.5K 7.5K 6.3K
MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $460.00 $26.6K 7.5K 8.4K
MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $430.00 $83.0K 5.7K 1.7K
MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $430.00 $78.9K 5.7K 1.4K
MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $500.00 $425.1K 2.4K 1.3K

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,117,556, the price of MRNA is up 1.06% over the last 24 hours at $439.05.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $337.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Moderna Gets Full Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Canada (Ahead Of US)
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data
After Pfizer, Now Moderna Touts Data Supporting COVID-19 Booster Dose
5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2021
Etsy, Lululemon, Moderna Form Bullish Patterns: What To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com