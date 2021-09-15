9 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $44.9K 169.0K 73.5K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $104.00 $61.5K 2.5K 7.0K REKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $67.5K 26.1K 5.4K CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $240.00 $123.9K 3.2K 1.3K AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $135.00 $54.0K 4.1K 1.2K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $82.50 $60.6K 11.5K 1.1K NOK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $38.4K 196.6K 1.0K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $230.00 $90.6K 8.0K 1.0K PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $470.00 $117.7K 635 563

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1497 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 169002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REKR (NASDAQ:REKR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 26189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.9K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 3251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1202 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 4131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1063 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 11566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 492 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 196675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.6K, with a price of $453.0 per contract. There were 8031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NYSE:PANW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 522 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.7K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

