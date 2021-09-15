10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $75.00 $194.0K 1.5K 5.4K ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $330.00 $35.5K 2.0K 4.6K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $370.00 $411.0K 4.3K 4.4K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $78.00 $225.3K 2.2K 2.7K EA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $110.00 $60.0K 11 2.0K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $58.00 $42.0K 20.4K 1.8K IQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $10.00 $82.6K 3.7K 1.0K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $185.00 $64.3K 837 723 VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $36.00 $127.0K 1.1K 362 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $57.00 $41.2K 72 210

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.0K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 1597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 2062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 426 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $411.0K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 4300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2587 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 81 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.3K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 2277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA (NASDAQ:EA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 20482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.6K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 342 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.