10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $750.00 $140.9K 22.6K 40.7K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $155.00 $126.7K 12.3K 9.3K ELY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $28.00 $37.4K 687 3.7K MLCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $103.8K 512 3.2K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $95.00 $36.6K 5.4K 1.6K BTCM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $62.8K 686 1.1K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $3600.00 $942.0K 11.1K 1.0K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $32.2K 5.2K 978 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/01/21 $42.00 $25.0K 353 549 DHI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $87.50 $130.0K 182 535

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.9K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 22652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 402 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 12362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELY (NYSE:ELY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MLCO (NASDAQ:MLCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1222 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.8K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 5446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTCM (NYSE:BTCM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 471 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $942.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 11101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 5264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.