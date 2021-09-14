Options Trading: Micron Technology's Smart Money Trades For September 14

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The overall sentiment shows 31.58% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 68.42%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,259,227 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,179,923.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $55.0 to $85.0 for Micron Technology in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's smart money trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $70.00 $538.5K 14.7K 5.8K MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $75.00 $190.9K 42.0K 1.8K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $1.4 million 14.4K 2.1K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $85.00 $333.9K 14.0K 1.4K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $75.00 $53.7K 42.0K 552

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,005,828, the price of MU is up -0.58% over the last 24 hours at $73.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $95.0.

