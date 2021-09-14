10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $66.4K 176.2K 84.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $300.00 $57.2K 35.1K 30.0K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $225.00 $103.3K 14.7K 25.7K SPRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $11.00 $135.5K 19.5K 6.3K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $70.00 $538.5K 14.7K 5.8K PXLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $5.00 $96.2K 693 2.7K PSFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $9.00 $91.0K 31.1K 2.5K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $57.50 $38.2K 9.4K 2.2K QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $250.0K 703 1.0K AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $125.00 $27.4K 4.3K 970

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 458 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.4K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 176251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 35176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 544 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 14735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1285 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.5K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 19524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1343 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $538.5K, with a price of $401.0 per contract. There were 14712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5808 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PXLW (NASDAQ:PXLW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 939 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 31150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 493 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 4327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.