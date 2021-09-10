Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Coty, Gevo And Electronic Arts

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders bought around 20,000 contracts of the November $8 calls in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY), when the stock was trading at $7.50.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) was also active on Thursday. About 18,000 contracts of the September $7.50 calls were traded in the first half of the session.

When Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) was trading at about $140, traders bought the September 24, $143 calls in big numbers, said Najarian. He owns calls in Coty, Gevo and Electronic Arts and he is planning to hold them close to expiration.