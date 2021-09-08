9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $50.00 $39.6K 24.5K 66.4K NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/10/21 $610.00 $68.6K 1.9K 13.3K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $28.9K 60.4K 5.8K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $380.00 $86.0K 21.0K 3.4K DISCA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $27.50 $87.7K 10.2K 2.4K SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $41.6K 17.9K 2.2K YY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $75.00 $387.0K 1.3K 1.0K FUBO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $169.7K 7.8K 924 ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $97.6K 3.7K 742

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 24512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 312 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 305 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 60489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 21086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1168 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 10269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 17902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YY (NASDAQ:YY), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1019 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $387.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.7K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 7813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.6K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 3734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.