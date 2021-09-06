Tony Zhang's Deere Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said he sees a slow rotation into industrials and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) could be a leader in the segment.

The stock has been trading in a range from $320 to $385 since February, but recently it broke out above the range. It has also started to outperform its sector, which Zhang sees as a confirmation of the rally.

Learn and Trade Options Like a Pro

To make a bullish bet, Zhang wants to buy the December $380/$410 call spread for a total cost of $13.80. The trade breaks even at $393.80 or 1.15% above the closing price on Friday. If the stock moves to $410 or higher at the December expiration the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $16.20.