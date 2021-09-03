10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $730.00 $35.5K 9.7K 57.1K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $7.50 $77.2K 31.6K 4.6K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/03/21 $22.50 $35.0K 391 3.6K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $250.00 $29.9K 4.3K 2.7K HLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $115.00 $940.0K 210 2.0K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $18.00 $30.8K 3.1K 1.8K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $1.7 million 3.1K 1.5K FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $13.00 $43.8K 317 1.3K JMIA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $21.00 $33.7K 1.4K 824 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $50.00 $30.0K 22.2K 677

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 319 contract(s) at a $730.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 71 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 9798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 428 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 31667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGT (NYSE:TGT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 4310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT (NYSE:HLT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $940.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 3134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 504 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 3160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1291 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 291 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 1472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 22286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.