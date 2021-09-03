 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In AT&T

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:00am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw more than 5 times the average daily call volume in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) on Thursday.

The most active options in the name were the weekly $27.50 calls as over 93,000 contracts were traded for around 22 cents. The trade breaks even at $27.72 or around 0.3% above the closing price on Thursday.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

