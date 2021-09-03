Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In AT&T
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw more than 5 times the average daily call volume in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) on Thursday.
The most active options in the name were the weekly $27.50 calls as over 93,000 contracts were traded for around 22 cents. The trade breaks even at $27.72 or around 0.3% above the closing price on Thursday.
