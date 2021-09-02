Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Unity Software And Lucid Group

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he saw some call options buying in Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. Traders bought about 3,000 contracts of the September $135 calls for around $3. They also bought 5,000 contracts of the September $150 calls for 50 cents.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of 15,000 contracts of the September 3, $20-strike calls in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID). This is the second day in a row with high options activity in the name.