Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Unity Software And Lucid Group

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he saw some call options buying in Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. Traders bought about 3,000 contracts of the September $135 calls for around $3. They also bought 5,000 contracts of the September $150 calls for 50 cents.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of 15,000 contracts of the September 3, $20-strike calls in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID). This is the second day in a row with high options activity in the name.

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Pete Najarian

