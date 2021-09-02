10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/10/21 $155.00 $42.4K 52.3K 49.6K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/03/21 $110.00 $50.0K 11.5K 28.4K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $37.00 $42.6K 1.3K 26.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $225.00 $29.2K 9.9K 26.0K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $230.00 $210.0K 2.2K 15.4K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $100.00 $26.9K 1.8K 3.3K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $95.00 $27.0K 2.9K 2.0K SPRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $67.2K 6.6K 1.5K NTNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $223.5K 2.0K 1.5K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $260.00 $187.2K 5.5K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 351 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 52357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 11591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 9907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 434 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 6664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTNX (NASDAQ:NTNX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.5K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 2084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 520 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 5548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.