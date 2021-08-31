Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Merck And FXI
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) on Tuesday.
Around 23,000 contracts of the December $82.50 calls in Merck have been traded in the first half of the trading session. Traders paid $1 for these calls, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $83.50 or 9.45% above the closing price on Tuesday.
About 11,000 contracts of the December $41 calls in FXI have been traded during the first half. Traders were looking for a move higher in the name as they were aggressively buying these calls.
