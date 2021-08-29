Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Zoom Video Communications Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). The stock dropped 50% from its highs and now sits at a critical point. Worth expects it to continue to move lower as the stock has already broken to the downside relative to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV).

Mike Khouw wants to sell a call spread in Zoom. He wants to sell the September $350 call for $12.90 and buy the September $360 call for $9.50. With the trade, he is going to collect $3.40 in premium if the stock stays below $350 at the September expiration. The trade starts to lose money above $353.40 and it can maximally lose $6.60 if Zoom jumps to $360 or higher at the September expiration.