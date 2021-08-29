 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw's SPY Hedge

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2021 10:10am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested to the viewers a way to protect their portfolios from downside risks. His main concerns going forward are potential tapering after the Fed meeting in September, seasonal post-Labor Day volatility and geopolitical risk in an uncorrected market.

He would use options on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) to get protection in case a correction of 10% happens. Specifically, he wants to buy the November $440/$400 put spread for $5.75. The trade breaks even at $434.25 or 3.55% below the closing price on Friday. It can make a maximal profit of $34.25 if SPY drops to $400 or lower at the November expiration.

 

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

