'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Leslie's, Zynga And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he is still holding Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) and he still believes in it. He may even add to his long position and he thinks it's one of the cheapest stocks in his portfolio.

Stephanie Link said IBM (NYSE: IBM) is worth buying, especially since it has corrected 8% from its highs. It's a turnaround story and turnaround stories take time, but the management is executing flawlessly.

Jon Najarian doesn't have a long position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) because his options expired. In the gaming space, he likes Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) much better.

Michael Farr is going to continue to hold Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX). It's facing some headwinds from higher costs of materials and freight, but it's trading at a 10% discount to the group. It has a good balance sheet, it trades at 19 times earnings and it's growing earnings at 11%.