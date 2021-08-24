 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lucid Motors, Kura Oncology And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lucid Motors, Kura Oncology And More

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) on Tuesday. He said options traders are buying the August $23 calls in the name. Najarian bought the August $22 calls and he is hoping to sell upside calls against the position if the stock rallies.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) was also pretty active as traders were buying the October $85 calls on Tuesday.

Two oncology names were active on takeover rumors. Traders were buying the October $22.50 calls in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) as the stock has gained 15% since Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) has gained 30% since Thursday, but the options activity was not high in the name.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KURA + ALXO)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
So What's Going On With ALX Oncology's Stock?
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Options ActionOptions Small Cap Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com