Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lucid Motors, Kura Oncology And More

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options activity in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) on Tuesday. He said options traders are buying the August $23 calls in the name. Najarian bought the August $22 calls and he is hoping to sell upside calls against the position if the stock rallies.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) was also pretty active as traders were buying the October $85 calls on Tuesday.

Two oncology names were active on takeover rumors. Traders were buying the October $22.50 calls in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) as the stock has gained 15% since Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) has gained 30% since Thursday, but the options activity was not high in the name.