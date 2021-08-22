 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's Salesforce Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
Share:
Tony Zhang's Salesforce Trade

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is reporting earnings on Wednesday and Tony Zhang said on CNBC's "Options Action" it is going to be another strong quarter for the company.

The stock has been trading in a range for most of the year, but it managed to break out above the range in the last couple of days. Zhang expects to see a continuation of the move higher after the earnings and he thinks the stock could reach $270 or $280.

To make a bullish bet, Zhang wants to buy the October $260/$280 call spread for a total cost of $6.80. The trade breaks even at $266.80 or 4.17% above the closing price on Friday. If Zhang is right and Salesforce moves to $280, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $13.20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 20
A Look Into Salesforce.com's Price Over Earnings
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 18
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Salesforce.com
Why Salesforce.com Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Trading.TV To Launch The Fintech Love Child Of Twitch And Slack After $6.1M Raise
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com