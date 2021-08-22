 Skip to main content

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's GDX Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about gold. He said the precious metal bounced off three times from its support at $1,677, forming a triple bottom pattern. Worth has also noticed gold's relative performance to copper has started to improve, making new relative highs.

He also expects the U.S. dollar to pull back, which should help gold advance higher, to $1,850.

Mike Khouw wants to use options to make a bullish trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Etf (NYSE: GDX). He wants to buy the October $31 call for $1.39 and sell the September $33 call for 30 cents. The total cost of the trade would be $1.09, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $32.09 or 0.78% above the closing price on Friday.

If the September $33 call expires out of the money, Khouw can sell another call and lower his cost basis for the October $31 call.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike KhouwOptions Markets Media

