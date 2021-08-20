Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Activision Blizzard And FXI

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high call options buying in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI). Around 10,000 contracts of the September $87 calls were traded in the first half of the session on Friday. They paid between 55 and 75 cents for them. Najarian is in these calls and he expects to see a little bounce back.

He has also noticed high options activity in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI). Around 20,000 contracts of the September $39 calls were traded for $1.20. Other calls in the name were also active. Najarian bought the September $39 calls, but he doesn't necessarily believe in the move higher in FXI. It makes sense to him that a bounce could happen after a big decline in FXI.