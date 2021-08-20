10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $47.00 $131.1K 16 6.1K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $37.50 $1.9 million 6.7K 5.0K ASTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $32.5K 24 3.0K REKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $31.1K 14.7K 2.6K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $235.0K 103.2K 2.5K HYRE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $76.3K 16.1K 2.3K LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $37.50 $349.5K 6.8K 1.5K PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $30.6K 4.9K 1.2K HYZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $113.8K 10.3K 1.1K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $290.00 $159.6K 7.3K 906

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 296 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.1K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.9 million, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 6770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTR (NASDAQ:ASTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REKR (NASDAQ:REKR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 622 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 14750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 518 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 103283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HYRE (NASDAQ:HYRE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 565 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 16199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $349.5K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 6839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 4915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HYZN (NASDAQ:HYZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1034 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 10336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 154 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.6K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 7347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

