10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $680.00 $28.1K 19.5K 61.5K GPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $29.00 $164.0K 3.3K 12.2K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $54.00 $46.0K 674 8.6K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $22.00 $35.2K 2.6K 6.4K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $2.50 $34.7K 3.1K 3.8K WOOF CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $30.0K 4.3K 3.1K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $50.00 $31.4K 9.3K 2.8K WKHS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $9.00 $66.4K 730 2.1K UA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $15.00 $1.0 million 6.9K 2.0K LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $190.00 $59.2K 5.9K 1.2K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 19516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 1862 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 3316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 525 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 2600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 768 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 3100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 4389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 242 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 9324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 514 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.4K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UA (NYSE:UA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 154 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 6935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 5910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.