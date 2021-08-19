 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In JETS And Skillz

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) and Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ).

US Global Jets ETF has already declined by about 10% last week and options traders are betting it goes even further. They were buying the August 27, $21-strike puts when the stock was trading just above $21. Najarian decided to follow the trade.

He has also noticed some bullish call buying in Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ). The August 27, $11-strike calls were active in the name. Najarian bought the August $10 calls and he is hoping to sell upside calls if we get a move higher in Skillz.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian

