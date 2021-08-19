8 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $19.00 $30.6K 37.9K 13.7K UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $180.00 $502.2K 3.4K 8.4K UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $40.00 $192.9K 20.5K 1.0K ADT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $8.00 $36.0K 12 989 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $177.8K 2.3K 500 UP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $7.50 $36.0K 4.3K 370 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $37.00 $83.8K 5.5K 201 CFX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $47.50 $1.1 million 5.4K 1

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 766 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 37968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $502.2K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 3483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 155 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.9K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 20567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADT (NYSE:ADT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 989 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 519 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.8K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 2330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UP (NYSE:UP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 183 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 4369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.8K, with a price of $419.0 per contract. There were 5546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFX (NYSE:CFX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 5488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.