10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $21.00 $99.5K 2.5K 65.8K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $680.00 $835.9K 18.3K 20.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $170.00 $1.0 million 4.5K 8.1K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $22.00 $29.3K 6.1K 3.7K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $15.00 $76.8K 7.0K 2.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $56.6K 12.0K 1.6K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $250.00 $126.7K 1.6K 1.4K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $115.00 $65.5K 7.3K 1.3K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $72.50 $490.0K 8.8K 1.0K EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $65.00 $168.6K 7.4K 998

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 638 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 2525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 853 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $835.9K, with a price of $979.0 per contract. There were 18363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1634 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 4542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 6146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2135 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 7017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 12029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 1615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 7311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $490.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 8868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.6K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 7405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

