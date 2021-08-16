 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $650.00 $118.0K 18.9K 26.9K
BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $187.50 $39.4K 7.2K 8.7K
TAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $15.00 $104.0K 12.7K 5.2K
NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $38.00 $32.1K 1.2K 3.6K
FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $7.50 $54.9K 3.2K 2.4K
LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $774.4K 392 1.4K
AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/27/21 $3240.00 $4.5 million 251 1.4K
TPR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $42.50 $107.0K 9.6K 1.0K
NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $145.6K 5.1K 815
LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $122.9K 10.5K 685

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 18969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 7250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 95 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 12747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 3227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 396 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1458 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $774.4K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 953 contract(s) at a $3240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.5 million, with a price of $4761.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPR (NYSE:TPR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 932 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 9603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 455 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 5185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.9K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 10540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

