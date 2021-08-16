10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $150.00 $42.2K 118.5K 210.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $295.00 $25.5K 14.1K 36.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $112.00 $44.8K 18.0K 28.7K WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/27/21 $59.00 $269.5K 7.0K 6.7K HPQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $97.5K 5.2K 3.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $210.00 $49.5K 9.7K 3.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $27.7K 17.7K 1.5K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $250.00 $730.0K 12.8K 1.5K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $925.0K 8.6K 1.1K V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $240.00 $104.5K 20.8K 1.0K

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 118567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 14198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 427 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 18073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 3500 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.5K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 7042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1072 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 5288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 218 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 9736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 408 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 17728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $730.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 12840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 522 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $925.0K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 8670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 60 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 20824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.