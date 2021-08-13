Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Micron

Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" he saw four times the average daily put volume in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on Thursday. Call options volume was also above average, but puts were more notable, he added.

During the session, Khouw noticed somebody bought 5,000 contracts of the August 27, $65-strike puts for 65 cents. The buyer is betting the stock is going to trade below $64.35 or more than 8.40% lower at the August expiration.