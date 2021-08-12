 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang spoke about unusually high options activity in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ahead of the earnings report on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of 3.3% in either direction, which is the lowest implied move on Disney's earnings we have seen in the last eight quarters.

During the session on Wednesday, Zhang noticed a purchase of 305 contracts of the January $180/$200 call spread for $6.60. The trade breaks even at $186.60 or 4.78% above the current stock price. It can make a maximal profit of $13.40 if the stock trades to $200 or higher.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

