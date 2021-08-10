 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Cano Health, Lithium Americas

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said somebody bought a big chunk of the September $10 calls in Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO). The stock was trading more than 10% lower when the trader stepped in and bought calls. Najarian loves the upside potential so he decided to join the trade. He is planning to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Around 14,000 contracts of the August $17.50 calls were traded in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC). Traders are looking for a move higher between now and next week as infrastructure discussion goes on.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Small Cap Markets Media

