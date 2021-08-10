Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Cano Health, Lithium Americas

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said somebody bought a big chunk of the September $10 calls in Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO). The stock was trading more than 10% lower when the trader stepped in and bought calls. Najarian loves the upside potential so he decided to join the trade. He is planning to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Around 14,000 contracts of the August $17.50 calls were traded in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC). Traders are looking for a move higher between now and next week as infrastructure discussion goes on.