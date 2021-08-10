9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/13/21 $108.00 $45.1K 2.4K 30.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $45.5K 176.4K 25.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $200.00 $73.1K 7.5K 12.4K RIOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/13/21 $38.00 $132.3K 1.8K 10.7K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $77.50 $28.2K 24.2K 4.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $35.00 $46.7K 2.5K 3.2K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $240.00 $126.7K 8.4K 2.8K AVYA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $19.00 $33.3K 1.3K 2.6K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/13/21 $285.00 $39.0K 1.9K 2.5K

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 2456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 176441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 7594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 913 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 24280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 874 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 8434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVYA (NYSE:AVYA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 129 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.