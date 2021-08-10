10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $30.00 $143.7K 12.6K 5.1K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $70.2K 58.8K 4.2K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $195.00 $2.2 million 2.2K 3.0K CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $37.50 $141.2K 6.1K 2.9K UAA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $52.5K 2.8K 1.1K POSH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $38.1K 600 1.1K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $27.8K 8.5K 1.0K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $56.2K 29.7K 987 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $53.50 $37.9K 180 851 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $55.00 $57.5K 11.8K 835

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AEO (NYSE:AEO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 2437 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.7K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 12661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 58859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $759.0 per contract. There were 2211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 353 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 6161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA (NYSE:UAA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For POSH (NASDAQ:POSH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 363 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 528 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 8579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 29737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $53.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 231 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 11874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.